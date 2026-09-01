Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju seeks faster rollout of rail projects in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Monday reviewed railway projects in Telangana and directed officials to resolve pending land acquisition, approvals and infrastructure issues in coordination with South Central Railway (SCR).

At a meeting with SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava and others, Jaju was informed that DPRs for 17 projects spanning 2,023 km, estimated at `50,870 crore, had been submitted to the Railway Board. Around 21 pending issues, including underpasses, overbridges, approach roads, road widening, line doubling and connectivity to Charlapalli Railway Station, were discussed.

Jaju asked district collectors and departments to conduct joint inspections with SCR officials and find solutions within stipulated timelines. He also directed officials to prepare plans for railway connectivity in the Future City, ORR and RRR areas, expand MMTS and develop terminals, including for future bullet train corridors. He assured SCR of the state’s support.