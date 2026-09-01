‘Emotional’ TRS's K Kavitha blames former minister Vemula over BRS ‘sidelining KCR and her’

NIZAMABAD : Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) founder K Kavitha turned emotional while addressing a public meeting -- Panchajanya Sankalp Sabha in Nizamabad on Monday, blaming former minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy for BRS “sidelining former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and her”.

The former MP was given a rousing reception when she arrived in Nizamabad, her first visit as the TRS chief to the constituency she once represented in Parliament.

During her speech, as thousands of her supporters chanted her name, Kavitha struggled to hold back her tears. Thanking the Nizamabad people for electing her as an MP and MLC in the past, she targeted the BRS leaders, including Prashanth Reddy, for her defeat in the last elections.

Accusing Prashanth of plotting to sideline KCR and her in the BRS, Kavitha likened the former minister to Shakuni, an antagonist in the Mahabharata. “I may forgive Harish Rao and Santosh Rao. But I will never forgive Prashanth Reddy,” she said.

‘Shadow MLAs’

Kavitha, meanwhile, declared that she will continue to challenge the present government over its “failures”. Stating that her party will try to expose the “questionable politics” of BRS, Congress and BJP, she announced that she will soon appoint “shadow MLAs” to monitor the performance of sitting MLAs in five Assembly segments with an aim to secure those five seats in the future.