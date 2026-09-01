Harassed over husband’s jail term, 26-year-old woman ends life in Mulugu district

MULUGU : A 26-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after being harassed by two youths in Dharmavaram village under Wazeedu mandal on Monday.

The victim, K Rajeshwari, recorded a selfie video detailing the alleged harassment before consuming pesticide. According to Peruru SI G Krishna Prasad Goud, the two accused,

K Naveen and Kaveri Raju, began harassing Rajeshwari while her husband, Mahesh, was in jail after being convicted by a court. Taking advantage of her situation, they allegedly repeatedly called her from unknown numbers, telling her that her husband would not be released from jail.

Unable to bear it, Rajeshwari recorded a selfie video and consumed pesticide late on Sunday night.

She also posted the video in a social media group. Police launched a search for the two accused, who are absconding.

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