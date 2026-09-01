Harish to Revanth: It’s easy to abuse Former Telangana CM KCR, but you can’t rule like him

HYDERABAD: Responding to remarks Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made against BRS president and his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao earlier in the day, former minister T Harish Rao on Monday alleged that the former was trying to divert people’s attention from the “failures” of his government.

In a press statement issued here, the BRS leader said: “Whenever people question the ‘failures’ of Congress government, the chief minister targets KCR to divert the attention of the public.”

He demanded that the chief minister immediately withdraw the remarks he made against KCR and tender an unconditional apology to the former chief minister.

Stating that a separate Telangana state became a reality because of KCR’s efforts, he said: “Criticising such a leader is easy. But ruling the state like KCR is impossible for Revanth Reddy even if he takes 1,000 births.”

“Erasing the good works of KCR is impossible for anyone, even if they abuse KCR with foul language. First, you tell the people what you have achieved in the last 1,000 days. What happened to the implementation of your six guarantees? What about the implementation of Rythu Bandhu and crop loan waiver, women’s welfare, unemployment allowance and others? People are hitting the roads to question your unfulfilled assurances,” he said.

The BRS leader asked if Revanth has any answers to people protesting against HYDRAA demolitions and the controversies surrounding Musi rejuvenation project. “If you cannot answer questions on public issues, repeatedly attacking KCR every day will not hide your failures in governance. Abusive language alone will not fill people’s stomachs, and mere criticism will not resolve the systemic problems they face,” he said.