Hyderabad's Hospital, doctors told to pay Rs 1 cr to parents for negligence in treatment

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Hyderabad, has partly allowed a consumer complaint against Citizens Speciality Hospital and consultant neurologist Dr Aparna Vijay Kumar, holding them negligent and deficient in providing treatment to a patient who later died.

The commission directed the hospital and the neurologist to jointly pay Rs 1 crore to the complainants, the patient’s parents, towards compensation for loss of dependency, income and future prospects following the premature death of their son. It also awarded Rs 50,000 towards legal expenses.

It observed that the complainants had lost their “young and potentially earning son”, who could have provided financial and emotional support.

However, the complaint against Medcis Pathlabs India Pvt Ltd, Continental Hospital and Dr Kailas Mirche was dismissed without costs.

The liability was thus confined to Citizens Speciality Hospital and Dr Aparna Vijay Kumar.

The hospital and doctor have been given 45 days to comply with the order. In case of non-compliance, the compensation will carry interest at 9% per annum from the date of receipt of the order until the amount is paid.