I work hard, KCR plays truant, he should quit as LoP: Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Asserting that his government would continue its focus on welfare and development, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday launched a scathing attack on BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao over his absence from public life and called upon Congress workers to stage protests demanding KCR resign as Leader of the Opposition.

With the Assembly session due to begin on September 7, Revanth asked why the Leader of the Opposition who had drawn Rs 1.24 crore in salary over 1,000 days should remain away from the people and the House.

He said the government had spent another Rs 22 crore on KCR’s security and other facilities during the period. “If a government employee fails to report for duty for a year, they are dismissed. What should be done with KCR?” he asked.

The chief minister said KCR had not met the poor, women, students, farmers, Dalits and Adivasis even for a single day in the past 1,000 days. He said the BRS chief had largely confined himself to his farmhouse, stepping out only on occasions such as his grandson’s hospital visit or the death of a relative.

Revanth said he had not taken even an hour’s leave in the same period and challenged KCR to face him in the Assembly.

“I will speak about all these issues in the Assembly,” he said. “If KCR wants justice for Telangana, he should come to the Assembly. I am ready for a debate on what KCR did in ten years and what my government has achieved in 1,000 days.”