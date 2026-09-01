NALSAR Hyderabad students backs NLSIU 2026 batch

HYDERABAD: The Student Bar Council (SBC) of NALSAR University of Law has expressed solidarity with the graduating batch of 2026 of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, after its convocation was cancelled amid a controversy over the proposed presence of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman.

In a statement endorsed by 111 NALSAR alumni, the council said the cancellation was particularly unfortunate for students who had spent years preparing for the milestone and made arrangements for their families to attend.

The council said the developments were linked to solidarity extended by NLSIU students and alumni to NALSAR students during the BCI controversy, including objections to the presence of the CJI and BCI chairman at an upcoming NALSAR convocation.

Acknowledging that the CJI is the ex-officio Chancellor of NLSIU, the council said students had agreed to his presence at their convocation. However, it raised concerns over a subsequent demand that students issue a public letter “re-inviting” the CJI. According to the council, the refusal to issue such a letter was followed by the administration’s decision to cancel the ceremony.

Referring to Supreme Court proceedings on the BCI’s action against NALSAR students, the council noted that the CJI had said students had the right to protest peacefully and that punitive or criminal action against students and faculty had been restrained.

The council criticised linking the convocation to a public invitation, saying students should not be forced to choose between attending a once-in-a-lifetime academic milestone and exercising their right to dissent. It also criticised NLSIU for citing “unavoidable circumstances” while cancelling the ceremony.

It noted that alternatives such as postponement appeared not to have been explored.

The council praised the NLSIU Batch of 2026 for standing firm under pressure.