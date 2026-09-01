No HC protection from coercive action for Telangana minister Surekha’s former OSD

HYDERABAD: Declining to grant interim protection from coercive action, the Telangana High Court on Monday refused relief to Sumanth alias Narla Sumanth, former officer on special duty (OSD) to minister Konda Surekha, in a case registered at Jubilee Hills police station.

Justice J Srinivas Rao was hearing a petition by Sumanth and five others seeking quashing of a case registered under Section 109 read with Section 3(5) of the BNS. The case followed a complaint by Gongidi Harikrishna, a realtor, who alleged that the accused attacked him with iron rods and demanded `10 crore.

Sumanth’s counsel sought protection from arrest, saying the other accused had been arrested and expressing apprehension that Sumanth could also be taken into custody. The prosecution opposed the plea, citing serious injuries suffered by the complainant and a delay in registering the FIR against Sumanth, which led to the Jubilee Hills inspector’s suspension.

The court adjourned the petition to Tuesday.