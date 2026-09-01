Potency test on suspend trainee IPS officer put off for plea hearing

HYDERABAD: Justice J Srinivas Rao of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Investigating Officer (IO) not to proceed with the potency examination of suspended trainee IPS officer M Uday Krishna Reddy until Tuesday, when his criminal petition challenging the examination is expected to come up for hearing. Uday Krishna Reddy has approached the High Court seeking to set aside the August 17, 2026, order of the III Additional Junior Civil

Judge-cum-XXV Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Rangareddy district, Rajendranagar. The Magistrate had permitted the IO to subject him to a potency examination under Section 52 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).