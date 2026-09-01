Telangana BJP demands judicial probe into Section 22-A lands issue

SIDDIPET : State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Monday demanded that the government order a judicial inquiry into the ongoing Section 22-A prohibited lands issue. The BJP leader, along with the people affected by the 22-A list, staged a dharna in Siddipet.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that the Congress government was creating land disputes, intimidating farmers, seizing their lands, and attempting to sell them at higher prices. “Farmers are facing mental harassment due to the mistakes made by the administration,” he said, while demanding that the government release a white paper on the Section 22-A issue.

Suspecting a conspiracy behind the 22-A dispute, he said that the identity of whoever is benefiting from this should be revealed to the public. “The truth will be known only if a judicial probe is conducted,” he added. Stating that no section of society is happy with the Congress rule, Ramchander said: “In the past, KCR’s family benefited when he was the chief minister. Now, only Revanth Reddy’s brothers are prospering.”

Seeks CM’s appointment

Ramchander, meanwhile, sought an appointment with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to submit the letters of students demanding payment of fee reimbursement dues.

In a letter to the chief minister, Ramchander said that he will be submitting the letters along with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members.

The former MLC stated that more than eight lakh students from across the state have written letters seeking immediate release of fee reimbursement dues.