Telangana Congress government corrects BRS mistakes, says MLA Vemula Veeresham

HYDERABAD: Government Whip Vemula Veeresham on Monday said the Telangana government had completed 1,000 days of “people’s governance” after ending what he described as the decade-long “destructive and autocratic rule” of the previous BRS government.

Addressing a press conference with Ramagundam MLA Makkan Singh Raj Thakur at the CLP office in the Assembly, Veeresham said the A Revanth Reddy government was providing one of the country’s best welfare-oriented administrations and claimed that Telangana was now being watched by the rest of the country. “We are moving forward with the slogan of Rising Telangana,” he said.

Responding to the BRS announcement that it would issue a chargesheet on the Congress government’s 1,000-day rule, Veeresham said the Congress had started development and welfare programmes from its first day in office while also addressing the debts and problems left behind by the previous government. “If KCR’s governance was destructive, ours is developmental. Ours is governance for the development of the people,” he said.

Veeresham alleged that BRS leaders were speaking out of frustration over losing power and claimed that corruption and exploitation had ended under the Congress government. He challenged the BRS to instead hold a debate on its record during its 10-year rule.

Raj Thakur said the Congress government was moving ahead under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.