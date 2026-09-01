Telangana government seeks German investment in semiconductor manufacturing

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Monday urged the German Indian Business Alliance (GIBA) to encourage German companies to invest in semiconductor manufacturing in Telangana.

Sridhar Babu said the state government was working to position Telangana as a semiconductor manufacturing hub and sought greater participation from German companies in the sector.

A GIBA delegation, led by Kelsterbach Mayor Manfred Ockel, met the minister at the Secretariat on Monday. During the meeting, Sridhar Babu outlined investment opportunities in semiconductors, life sciences, aerospace and defence, electronics, advanced manufacturing, precision engineering, automobiles and automation.

The minister said the state was ready to support companies in setting up operations through expedited approvals, infrastructure, investment incentives and skill development.

He said Telangana’s talent pool and industrial ecosystem could benefit German companies, while the state could leverage Germany’s strengths in advanced technology, precision engineering and advanced manufacturing.

Sridhar Babu also urged the delegation to support the establishment of a Telangana-Germany logistics corridor to facilitate the movement of goods and improve access for Telangana-based exporters to German and wider European markets.

He further requested the GIBA representatives to create awareness among German industrialists about the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2026, scheduled from December 7 to 9, and encourage their participation.

The meeting was attended by GIBA chairman Selvakumar Periasamy, CEO Nirmal Raman Kannaiyan, Innovation Hub Rhein-Main CEO Stefan Witkindt, and FTCCI representatives KK Maheshwari, Srinivas Garimella, and Vinod Kumar Agarwal among others.