Telangana governmnet's MEIL gets nod for Mallannasagar-Ghanpur pipeline work

HYDERABAD: The state government has permitted M/s MEIL Mallannasagar Water Infra Private Limited, the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the project, to execute Package-I of the Mallannasagar-Ghanpur water supply project under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

The package involves manufacturing, supplying, laying, jointing, testing and commissioning two 3,000-mm-diameter MS pumping mains from Mallannasagar to Ghanpur, each designed to carry 10 tmcft of water. The concessionaire has been permitted to initially fund the works through internal accruals of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) until the SPV’s bank loan is sanctioned.

The government has notified December 12, 2025, as the Date of Appointment for Package-I with retrospective effect, subject to the Concession Agreement. The project also includes a pump house, electro-mechanical equipment, transformers and a substation at Mallannasagar, besides a 1,170 MLD water treatment plant and a 40-million-litre clear water reservoir-cum-pump house at Ghanpur. The completed facilities will be operated and maintained for 10 years under the HAM contract.

The HMWSSB said the concessionaire had applied for a bank loan but the sanction process would take time. It therefore proposed using MEIL’s internal accruals to start the works immediately.

In January 2025, the government accorded administrative sanction of `7,360 crore for the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme, Phase-II and III, including filling Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs for rejuvenation of the Musi river. Two packages were subsequently put out to tender.