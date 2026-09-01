Telangana HC grants bail to former vice-chairman of Adilabad civic body in murder case

The Telangana High Court has granted bail to former Adilabad Municipal vice-chairman Mohammed Farooq Ahmed, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case involving murder, attempt to murder and offences under the Arms Act. A bench of Justice K Laxman and Justice

K Sujana passed the order on Monday on Farooq Ahmed’s bail petition. He submitted that he had been in prison since 2020. The court noted that his criminal appeals against the conviction and sentence were pending and were unlikely to be heard and disposed of in the immediate future.

It therefore granted bail in line with an earlier high court order. The court directed him to furnish a personal bond of `25,000 and two sureties for the same amount.