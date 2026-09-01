Telangana HC to hear state’s appeal against stay on marriages sops

The Telangana High Court on Monday overruled Registry objections to a writ appeal filed by the state government against an interim order staying eight GOs relating to financial assistance under welfare schemes.

A bench of Chief Justice AK Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin directed the Registry to allot a regular number to the appeal and posted it for hearing on Tuesday.

On August 12, Justice NV Shravan Kumar had stayed the operation of all eight GOs after the state failed to file its counter-affidavit in a writ petition filed by advocate Vijay Gopal challenging their constitutional validity. Appearing for the state, Advocate General A Sudershan Reddy argued that the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes did not affect any legal right of the petitioner and that the writ petition involved no public interest.

He said the schemes had been in operation in Telangana since 2014 and pointed to similar welfare measures in other states, including Bihar.

The chief justice initially questioned the maintainability of the state’s writ appeal.