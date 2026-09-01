Telangana receives Rs 175 crore incentive from Centre

HYDERABAD: The Union government has released Rs 175 crore as a token of encouragement to Telangana for achieving another milestone in registration of farmers on the AgriStack platform. The state had earlier received Rs 424 crore under this initiative.

The Centre launched AgriStack, a farmer-centric digital public infrastructure (DPI) to streamline agricultural services, financial support and governance using technology.

On Monday, the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department wrote a letter to the Telangana government, informing it that its proposal has been accepted.

The Centre provides assistance under Part VII - DPI for Agriculture - AgriStack under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI). Of the total Rs 13,000 crore allocated for this, Rs 10,000 crore has been assigned for AgriStack-enabled priority use cases. Of this, Rs 5,000 crore will go towards fertiliser distribution under AgriStack initiative.

Meanwhile, Telangana Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao said: “The incentives being given to Telangana for successful implementation of digital agriculture initiatives are indicative of the steps being taken.”