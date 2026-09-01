Telangana to showcase unified water model at Delhi Summit

HYDERABAD: Telangana will showcase its unified water-security model at the two-day Departmental Summit on Water being organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in Delhi from September 1, according to Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Reviewing Telangana’s presentation here on Monday, the minister said that the state would advocate a practical framework founded on one water-security plan, one comprehensive and geotagged asset register, one designated lead agency, one accountable financing mechanism and one measurable outcome.

Every water asset should have a unique identity, geotagged location, clearly identified source of funding, responsible implementing agency and measurable benefit, he said.

The summit will deliberate crucial issues affecting water security and water-service delivery. The discussions are expected to contribute to a shared, time-bound national action plan for accelerating sustainable water management.

The summit will also focus on four major themes -- timely implementation of water-infrastructure projects, the ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign, sustainability of drinking-water sources, and operation and maintenance of rural drinking-water supply systems.

Uttam, meanwhile, said that Telangana has nearly 44,000 minor irrigation sources, of which approximately 28,000 tanks have been mapped, geotagged and restored. These interventions have helped stabilise irrigation across nearly 25.7 lakh acres and recover about 9.7 tmcft of storage capacity, he added.

The minister further said that the state has also increased its water-conservation structures from around 5.61 lakh to 15.88 lakh.