Telangana to showcase unified water model at Delhi Summit

HYDERABAD: Telangana will showcase its unified water-security model at the two-day Departmental Summit on Water being organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in Delhi from September 1, according to Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.
Reviewing Telangana’s presentation here on Monday, the minister said that the state would advocate a practical framework founded on one water-security plan, one comprehensive and geotagged asset register, one designated lead agency, one accountable financing mechanism and one measurable outcome.
Every water asset should have a unique identity, geotagged location, clearly identified source of funding, responsible implementing agency and measurable benefit, he said.
The summit will deliberate crucial issues affecting water security and water-service delivery. The discussions are expected to contribute to a shared, time-bound national action plan for accelerating sustainable water management.
The summit will also focus on four major themes -- timely implementation of water-infrastructure projects, the ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign, sustainability of drinking-water sources, and operation and maintenance of rural drinking-water supply systems.
Uttam, meanwhile, said that Telangana has nearly 44,000 minor irrigation sources, of which approximately 28,000 tanks have been mapped, geotagged and restored. These interventions have helped stabilise irrigation across nearly 25.7 lakh acres and recover about 9.7 tmcft of storage capacity, he added.
The minister further said that the state has also increased its water-conservation structures from around 5.61 lakh to 15.88 lakh.
“Telangana was recognised as the best state in water conservation in 2024, while 13 districts from the state figured among the country’s top 15 water-conserving districts, he said.
Uttam said that Telangana’s historic chain-linked tank system would form an important part of the presentation. Instead of treating tanks as isolated assets, the state proposes protection of entire cascades, including feeder channels, upstream tanks, surplus courses and downstream water bodies, he said.
The presentation will also highlight community participation, groundwater monitoring, rainwater harvesting and the convergence of Central and state schemes, local body funds, MGNREGS, CAMPA, Finance Commission grants and CSR resources, he added.