Youth Congress activists paint Telangana BJP office gate black

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at the Telangana BJP office on Monday after Youth Congress activists attempted to lay siege to the party headquarters, alleging that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge had been insulted in Uttarakhand.

A group of Youth Congress leaders led by state president Jakkidi Shiva Charan Reddy raised “Congress Zindabad” slogans and attempted to march towards the BJP office. The situation escalated when some activists allegedly reached the BJP office gates and smeared them with black paint. The protesters also demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah resign and attempted to burn his effigy.

The activists later tried to enter the BJP office, prompting police to intervene. Police eventually detained several Youth Congress activists, including Telangana Youth Congress president Jakkidi Shiva Charan Reddy, to bring the situation under control.

Bandi slams police for remaining ‘mute’ spectators

Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay on Monday flayed the police for being mute spectators as the Youth Congress cadre attacked the state BJP headquarters. He has sought an explanation from the top police brass on the incident.

Describing it as an intelligence failure, he said: “Are the police playing second fiddle to the Congress? They will have to pay a price for this failure.” “The Congress should respond and apologise, otherwise we will storm the Congress party offices. The state government will have to take responsibility for the developments,” he warned.