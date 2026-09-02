Congress discusses Surekha, Chinna political future in Delhi

HYDERABAD: Discussions over disciplinary action against Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and Planning Board Vice-Chairman G Chinna Reddy came to the centre of Congress consultations in Delhi on Tuesday, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud and several ministers in the national capital amid talks of a Cabinet reshuffle.

Revanth met AICC general secretary KC Venugopal at his residence and discussed the political situation in Telangana, including the controversy involving Surekha and Chinna Reddy and the report of the Disciplinary Action Committee.

Sources said Revanth explained the circumstances following remarks by Surekha’s daughter, Sushmita Patel, against him and Chinna Reddy’s remarks against sitting MLA T Megha Reddy.

The two leaders are understood to have discussed the disciplinary panel’s recommendation to remove both from their official positions — Surekha from the Cabinet and Chinna Reddy as Planning Board vice-chairman.

Venugopal briefed on Surekha’s controversies

Revanth also briefed Venugopal on earlier controversies involving Surekha and her family members and is understood to have favoured a Cabinet reshuffle, including dropping Surekha and inducting another woman MLA to maintain the gender balance.

He also suggested removing Chinna Reddy as Planning Board vice-chairman, arguing that both leaders had violated the party line and that action against them would maintain balance.

Revanth is also understood to have told Venugopal that public remarks by ministers and MLAs were increasing and creating problems for the party and the government.

The chief minister sought firm action to send a message to other leaders, sources said.

AICC sources said Venugopal sought Revanth’s views on the disciplinary committee report and told him that he would consult Telangana AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday.