Congress discusses Surekha, Chinna political future in Delhi

HYDERABAD: Discussions over disciplinary action against Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and Planning Board Vice-Chairman G Chinna Reddy came to the centre of Congress consultations in Delhi on Tuesday, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud and several ministers in the national capital amid talks of a Cabinet reshuffle.
Revanth met AICC general secretary KC Venugopal at his residence and discussed the political situation in Telangana, including the controversy involving Surekha and Chinna Reddy and the report of the Disciplinary Action Committee.
Sources said Revanth explained the circumstances following remarks by Surekha’s daughter, Sushmita Patel, against him and Chinna Reddy’s remarks against sitting MLA T Megha Reddy.
The two leaders are understood to have discussed the disciplinary panel’s recommendation to remove both from their official positions — Surekha from the Cabinet and Chinna Reddy as Planning Board vice-chairman.
Venugopal briefed on Surekha’s controversies
Revanth also briefed Venugopal on earlier controversies involving Surekha and her family members and is understood to have favoured a Cabinet reshuffle, including dropping Surekha and inducting another woman MLA to maintain the gender balance.
He also suggested removing Chinna Reddy as Planning Board vice-chairman, arguing that both leaders had violated the party line and that action against them would maintain balance.
Revanth is also understood to have told Venugopal that public remarks by ministers and MLAs were increasing and creating problems for the party and the government.
The chief minister sought firm action to send a message to other leaders, sources said.
AICC sources said Venugopal sought Revanth’s views on the disciplinary committee report and told him that he would consult Telangana AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday.
A meeting chaired by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is likely on Wednesday or Thursday to take a decision on Surekha, Chinna Reddy and the proposed Cabinet reshuffle, sources said.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu are scheduled to visit Delhi on Wednesday to attend the YSR Awards function at Constitution Club.
Vikramarka is also likely to attend a meeting with Kharge, Venugopal, Meenakshi, Revanth, Mahesh Goud and Uttam Kumar Reddy on the Surekha and Chinna Reddy issues, sources said.
Discussions on filling two vacant Cabinet berths
The leaders are also expected to discuss filling two existing Cabinet vacancies and the possibility of replacing Surekha. The final decision is likely after consultations with the chief minister, deputy chief minister, TPCC chief and ministers.
Several names are being discussed for Cabinet induction, including Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, P Sudharshan Reddy, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Chief Whip Aadi Srinivas, Balu Naik and MLC Vijayashanthi.
Several aspirants, including Rajgopal, Aadi Srinivas, Balu Naik, Malreddy Rangareddy and Rammohan Reddy, are also likely to visit Delhi to meet Kharge and Venugopal and press their claims, sources said.
Meanwhile, Gaddam Prasad met Kharge at his residence in Delhi, prompting speculation that the Speaker was seeking a Cabinet berth amid the possibility of a reshuffle following the Surekha episode and the issue involving Rajagopal Reddy.
Telangana Legislature officials, however, said Gaddam Prasad was in Delhi to attend a preparatory meeting for a Commonwealth Parliamentary Association conference.