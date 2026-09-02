GWMC works expedited: Warangal civic polls ahead?

WARANGAL: The state government is preparing for civic body elections in Warangal, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directing officials to expedite ongoing development works in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits.

Sources said the chief minister recently instructed GWMC authorities to complete ongoing works on priority. District in-charge minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has also ordered officials to keep the chief minister’s vision in mind for the civic polls.

The GWMC has 66 divisions and a population of more than 10 lakh. As many as 42 merged villages are also awaiting progress on development projects taken up by the state and Centre.

According to sources, Revanth is reviewing public feedback on the current government and is keen to move towards elections to the GWMC. With the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls expected to be completed in October, the government is likely to get greater clarity on the voters’ list before deciding on the election schedule.

The chief minister has reportedly asked Srinivasa Reddy to prepare cautiously for the GWMC polls and ensure that Congress cadres maintain contact with voters in the merged villages.

Party leaders have been asked to prepare over the next three months, with welfare schemes among the issues expected to form part of the campaign, particularly among Below Poverty Line families.

Sources said there is no proposal to increase the number of GWMC divisions before the civic polls, which are likely to be held in December.