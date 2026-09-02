Health department told to answer for ‘illegal’ sale of abortion kits in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has sought a detailed response from the Health and Medical department over allegations that medical abortion (MTP) kits are being sold without prescriptions or supervision by registered medical practitioners.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin directed the department to file a detailed counter affidavit while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Dr Ch Prabhu Kumar, a registered medical practitioner and president of the Banjara Hills Medical Association. The matter has been posted to September 30.

The petitioner submitted that MTP kits contain drugs covered under Schedule H of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, and that their sale and use are therefore subject to regulatory restrictions and medical supervision.

The PIL alleged that unrestricted access to such medicines without proper medical advice could pose serious health risks to women. It claimed that improper use could result in complications such as tubal rupture, severe internal bleeding and hypovolemic shock, and, in extreme cases, death.

The petitioner urged the authorities to take effective measures to regulate the sale of MTP kits and prevent their misuse.

Taking note of the concerns raised, the division bench sought details from the Health and Medical department on the allegations and the regulatory measures currently in place.

The court will consider the matter further on September 30.