Joint meeting between Telangana and Maharashtra over Tummidihatti barrage raise hopes

HYDERABAD: The first joint meeting convened by the Central Water Commission (CWC) between Telangana and Maharashtra on the proposed Tummidihatti barrage across the Pranahita River concluded on a positive note on Tuesday, raising hopes of progress towards resolving the long-pending issues surrounding the project.

Though the CWC heard both sides, it did not take any decision and decided to convene another round of talks after three weeks.

CWC Chairman Anupam Prasad chaired the meeting, which discussed Telangana’s proposal to construct the barrage at a Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 152 metres, the resulting submergence in Maharashtra, availability of Pranahita waters and safeguards to protect the interests of both states.

Telangana was represented by Irrigation Advisor Adityanath Das, Irrigation Secretary E Sridhar, Engineer-in-Chief (General) OV Ramesh Babu and other senior irrigation and technical officials. Maharashtra was represented by two senior officials handling the project. Though no final decision was taken, Telangana officials described the deliberations as constructive and encouraging, saying the CWC had facilitated a detailed examination of the outstanding technical and inter-state issues. Another round of discussions is likely in the third week of September.

A key issue at Tuesday’s meeting was Maharashtra’s concern over submergence arising from the proposed 152-metre FRL. Telangana presented its technical position and explained studies on the likely impact at different reservoir levels.

The Telangana delegation maintained that the additional submergence caused by raising the FRL from 148 metres to 152 metres would be marginal and could be addressed through appropriate technical measures and safeguards.