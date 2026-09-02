Man attacks stepmother, stepsister over property dispute in Telangana.

SANGAREDDY: A man allegedly attacked his stepmother and stepsister with a knife over a property dispute in Zaheerabad town on Tuesday evening, leaving both women injured.

According to police, Imran, a resident of Zaheerabad, has two wives. A property dispute has been ongoing between his second wife Shabana, her daughter Harshana Begum and the children of his first wife.

Police said Nizamuddin, Imran’s son from his first wife, attacked Shabana with a knife on Tuesday evening. When Harshana intervened, he allegedly attacked her as well. Both women suffered serious injuries and were shifted to Zaheerabad Government Hospital for treatment. Their condition is stable, police said.

Zaheerabad police registered an attempt-to-murder case and are investigating.