Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar rejects allegations of MPLADS funds underutilisation

KARIMNAGAR: Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday rejected as misleading a report by the Empowered Indian organisation claiming that MPs were lagging in utilising funds under the MPLADS scheme. Sanjay said MPs should not be blamed without considering the status and progress of development works proposed under the scheme.

Presenting details for the Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency, he said Rs 17.50 crore had been allocated under MPLADS for the 18th Lok Sabha, of which works worth Rs 16.47 crore, or 94.1%, were at various stages of implementation.

Addressing the media, the MoS said 627 proposals had been forwarded to district collectors over the past three years based on requests from local people. The proposals covered community halls, borewells, high-mast lights and CC roads.

Of these, 313 works were in Karimnagar district, 39 in Hanamkonda, 45 in Jagtial, 151 in Rajanna-Sircilla and 79 in Siddipet. Sanjay said the collectors concerned had approved 82.29% of the proposals, while the remaining ones were under consideration.

He also said Rs 2.5 crore in unspent MPLADS funds from the tenure of former Karimnagar MP Boinapally Vinod Kumar had been utilised.