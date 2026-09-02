Nizamabad roads kick up dust as repairs drag on.

NIZAMABAD: For commuters in Nizamabad, every ride has become a dusty ordeal, with temporary road repairs leaving several stretches covered in fine dust. Two-wheeler riders are now being forced to wear protective glasses while navigating the city’s roads.

Dust and poor road maintenance have become a major concern within the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, with several main and internal roads developing potholes and damaged patches over the past few years.

Some roads are maintained by the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department, while others fall under the NMC. Residents said temporary repairs using construction material powder have worsened the problem, as passing vehicles send fine dust into the air.

The problem is particularly visible on Hyderabad Road, Kanteshwar-Old Collectorate Road and Vinayaknagar Road, besides several internal roads.

Speaking to TNIE, NMC Commissioner S Dileep Kumar said the maintenance of several important roads was the responsibility of the R&B department and the issue had been discussed at meetings attended by the district collector.

The NMC has been carrying out temporary repairs wherever necessary. The civic body sanctioned Rs 10 lakh to the R&B department for important works, while around Rs 1 lakh was spent on repairs near the Babu Jagjeevan Ram statue, he said.