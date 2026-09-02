Nizamabad roads kick up dust as repairs drag on.

NIZAMABAD: For commuters in Nizamabad, every ride has become a dusty ordeal, with temporary road repairs leaving several stretches covered in fine dust. Two-wheeler riders are now being forced to wear protective glasses while navigating the city’s roads.
Dust and poor road maintenance have become a major concern within the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, with several main and internal roads developing potholes and damaged patches over the past few years.
Some roads are maintained by the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department, while others fall under the NMC. Residents said temporary repairs using construction material powder have worsened the problem, as passing vehicles send fine dust into the air.
The problem is particularly visible on Hyderabad Road, Kanteshwar-Old Collectorate Road and Vinayaknagar Road, besides several internal roads.
Speaking to TNIE, NMC Commissioner S Dileep Kumar said the maintenance of several important roads was the responsibility of the R&B department and the issue had been discussed at meetings attended by the district collector.
The NMC has been carrying out temporary repairs wherever necessary. The civic body sanctioned Rs 10 lakh to the R&B department for important works, while around Rs 1 lakh was spent on repairs near the Babu Jagjeevan Ram statue, he said.
The NMC also plans to spend around Rs 20 crore from its own funds on drainage and road repairs across all 60 divisions. Around Rs 12 lakh will be spent in each division. The tender process has been completed and works will soon be allotted to contractors.
Under the Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC), Rs 60 crore has been sanctioned to the NMC, with around Rs 1 crore earmarked for road and drainage works in each division. Works have begun in 12 divisions and will be taken up in the remaining divisions in phases.
To tackle dust, the NMC plans to procure another modern road-sweeping machine in addition to its existing two. With three machines, major roads will be cleaned at night between midnight and 4 am, particularly along road dividers, Dileep Kumar said.