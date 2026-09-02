QGDLA: Nearly 50 per cent of UG colleges in Telangana functioning without principals

HYDERABAD: The Qualified Government Degree Lecturers’ Association (QGDLA) has urged the Telangana government to convene a special Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) to fill vacant principal posts in government degree colleges, stating that nearly 50% of the colleges in the state are functioning without regular principals.

QGDLA members said the proposed DPC exercise had been stalled following objections to alleged discrepancies in the seniority list prepared for promotions recently. The association urged the government to rectify the discrepancies, publish a revised seniority list and conduct the DPC at the earliest.

Dr TS Praveen Kumar, associate professor of English and president of QGDLA, Telangana, said the delay could adversely affect senior lecturers due to retire within the next one or two years.

“Many eligible lecturers could lose the opportunity to be considered for promotion as principals if the process is not completed on time,” he said.

He also questioned the delay despite the notification issued in June 2026 for the promotion exercise. The association sought clarity on how seniority had been determined and whether the relevant provisions of the Telangana State Subordinate Service Rules, particularly Rules 33, 34 and 36, had been followed.

A major issue raised by the association concerns lecturers from the 1998, 2001, 2002 and 2004 junior lecturer batches. These lecturers were promoted as lecturers through a single DPC held in 2010. QGDLA contended that their service in the feeder category and applicable seniority should be duly considered while preparing the eligibility list for promotion as principals.

The association said errors in the seniority list could affect the promotional prospects of a large number of lecturers. It called for the revised list, along with the names of eligible candidates, to be placed in the public domain, allowing sufficient time for affected employees to file objections before the DPC is convened.