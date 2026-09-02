Telangana BJP releases '1000 Days of Betrayal’ chargesheet against Congress government

HYDERABAD: The state BJP unit on Tuesday released a “chargesheet” against the Congress government’s 1,000 days in office, under the title “1000 Days of Betrayal: The Failures and Broken Promises of Congress Rule in Telangana”.

Releasing the “chargesheet”, BJP Legislative Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy said that the Revanth Reddy government’s tenure is marked by unfulfilled promises, administrative paralysis and financial mismanagement.

He called it a tenure of “1,000 lies and 1,000 betrayals” for failing to implement its six guarantees and 420 promises. He said that they have remained mere paper declarations.

The “chargesheet” said that failure to implement the Mahalakshmi scheme, which encompasses payment of Rs 2,500 per month and gas cylinder at Rs 500 has deprived every eligible woman of the state of Rs 83,000.

A proposal to issue Rs 5 lakh collateral-free financial support cards for students pursuing higher and technical education has been a non-starter. The promise to hike Rythu Bharosa from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per acre did not materialise, it said.

Under Cheyutha social pensions, the promise to double the Aasara pensions to Rs 4,000 per month for senior citizens, widows, and beedi workers remains a hollow slogan, and the promise to increase the Divyang (disability) pension from Rs 4,016 to Rs 6,000 as promised has not materialised, it added.