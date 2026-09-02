Telangana BJP seeks impartial investigation into attacks on its offices

HYDERABAD: A BJP delegation on Tuesday met Hyderabad Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat and sought a comprehensive investigation into the series of attacks on its offices and functionaries.

During their meeting with the police commissioner, the delegation, comprising party’s deputy floor leader in Assembly Payal Shankar, state vice-president Kalyan Naik and state secretary T Ravi Kumar, raised concerns over attacks on the offices of political opponents, assault on individuals, and defacing the portraits of great personalities in the state.

In its representation addressed to the Director General of Police, the delegation said: “Political differences are natural in a democracy. But physical attacks on the offices of political opponents, destruction of property, assault on individuals, and defacing the portraits of great personalities can never be justified under any circumstances.”

They specifically mentioned the names of Youth Congress chief J Shiva Charan Reddy and Burra Srinivas Reddy, stating that they were involved in the attack on the state BJP office.