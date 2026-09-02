Telangana employees JAC observes 'pension betrayal day'

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee (TGEJAC), comprising over 13,50,000 government employees, officials, teachers and pensioners, on Tuesday observed “pension betrayal day”. Several members, wearing black badges, also took out a huge rally.

They flagged what they called injustice in denying the old pension scheme to the employees who serve for 30 years but retaining the same scheme for those who hold public office like MLAs and MPs though they work for only five years.

Addressing the Gazetted Employees Forum from the Commercial Tax department at the Gagan Vihar building, TGEJAC chairman Maram Jagadeeshwar said: “The government had failed to keep its promise of reintroducing the old pension scheme though it’s been three years since the Congress came to power.”

“We are only seeking what is due to us and have no ill will against the government. They should see this as outrage and not anger against the government. Giving salaries on the first day of the month is not charity but responsibility of the government,” the JAC secretary general Eluru Sreenivas Rao said.

Meanwhile, JAC co-chairman Sadanand Goud sought implementation of the second PRC and six DAs forthwith.

B Shyam, JAC deputy secretary general, reminded that the employees are not seeking any freebies. “We are only asking for immediate payment of our GPF, TGLI amounts. We are working hard for development of the state in line with the thinking of the CM. If our demands are not met by September 9, we will hold ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ on September 10,” he warned.