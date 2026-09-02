Telangana Health Board releases merit list for 2K posts

HYDERABAD: The recruitment process for 1,931 Multi-Purpose Health Assistant (female) posts in the Telangana Health department has entered its final phase, with the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) releasing the provisional merit list on Tuesday.

According to officials, the board has shortlisted candidates in a 1:1.25 ratio against the 1,931 vacancies. Certificate verification for shortlisted candidates will be conducted from September 16 to 26 at the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Vengal Rao Nagar, Hyderabad.

September 28 has been kept as a reserve date for candidates who are unable to attend the verification on their allotted date or cannot produce the required certificates.

Shortlisted candidates have been instructed to attend the verification on the allotted date and time with all original certificates and two sets of photocopies of each certificate.

The board said the final merit and selection lists would be issued after completion of the certificate verification process.

The recruitment is part of the state government’s efforts to strengthen the healthcare workforce in government hospitals. The government has filled more than 15,000 posts in the Health department over the past two-and-a-half years, while recruitment to around 2,000 additional posts is currently under way, officials said.