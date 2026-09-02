Telangana High Court allows marriage sops disbursal

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to thousands of beneficiaries, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday stayed the August 12, 2026 order passed by Justice NV Shravan Kumar staying eight Government Orders (GOs) relating to financial assistance under the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak welfare schemes.

Tuesday’s order by the bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin paves the way for resumption of financial assistance to eligible unmarried girls belonging to SC, ST, BC/OBC, minority and other categories, including persons with disabilities.

During the hearing of the writ appeal, the Chief Justice specifically questioned petitioner Vijay Gopal, an advocate, whether the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had issued any adverse finding or “indictment” stating that extending financial assistance under the two schemes lacked legislative backing. The petitioner was unable to answer the query.

Justice Singh further observed that government expenditure was subject to accounting and audit by the CAG and that CAG reports are placed before the Legislature.

Advocate General A Sudershan Reddy, appearing for the state, argued that the two schemes have been in operation since 2014 and that the petitioner was neither a beneficiary nor personally affected by them.

He contended that the writ petition was therefore not maintainable in the absence of any pleaded injury or demonstrated illegality.

The A-G also submitted that the schemes were intended to support economically vulnerable families, facilitate marriages of women who have attained the age of 18 years and help curb child marriages and exploitation. He relied on a Supreme Court judgment referring to welfare schemes implemented by various states for unmarried girls.