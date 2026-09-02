Telangana rice millers to get fresh notices over CMR dues.

SANGAREDDY: Civil Supplies officials are set to issue fresh notices to rice millers in the erstwhile Medak district who have failed to clear dues related to Custom Milled Rice (CMR), with defaulters being given time until the end of October to make payments.

During 2022-23, several rice millers allegedly diverted rice meant for the government to other states instead of handing it over within the stipulated deadline. Officials said some millers had also diverted the funds into real estate and other businesses.

Following government orders to recover the dues, officials had issued notices directing the defaulting millers to make payments by August 31. As several millers failed to comply, another round of notices is being issued, giving them until the end of October to clear the dues.

Civil Supplies officials said around 30 rice millers in Medak district owe nearly `100 crore and notices would be served within a day or two.

Civil Supplies DM Jayasree said five rice millers in Sangareddy district also owed money to the government and would receive fresh notices following the extension of the deadline. Around `20 crore is due from millers in the district, she said.

Jayasree warned that failure to clear the dues by the end of October could lead to action under the Revenue Recovery Act.

Officials said 10 rice millers in Siddipet district also had outstanding dues and efforts were under way to complete recovery by October-end.

Meanwhile, rice millers are organising a meeting in Hyderabad on Wednesday amid increasing pressure to clear the dues. The Rice Millers Association has invited mill owners from across the state and informed them through WhatsApp that some retired officials would also attend the meeting.