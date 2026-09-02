TGSRTC cut employee dues by Rs 583 cr: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: The TGSRTC has reduced its employee-related dues by a combined Rs 583 crore, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said on Monday. Ponnam said Credit Cooperative Society (CCS) dues had declined from Rs 1,096 crore to Rs 939 crore, while provident fund dues fell from Rs 2,108 crore to Rs 1,710 crore. Staff Recruitment Benefit Scheme (SRBS) and Staff Benevolent Thrift (SBT) dues were reduced from Rs 513 crore to Rs 485 crore.

Describing TGSRTC as a “lifeline” for poor and middle-class people, Ponnam said the government was committed to strengthening the corporation and making it the country’s No 1 public transport organisation. Under the Mahalakshmi scheme, women have made 347.36 crore free journeys, saving an estimated Rs 12,167 crore, he said. The corporation’s occupancy rate has also increased from 67% to 89%.

Ponnam said the government wanted women to become stakeholders in the transport sector rather than merely passengers. Under the initiative, 600 buses were purchased through the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and women’s self-help groups, which were entrusted with operating them. The government is paying an EMI of about Rs 69,468 per bus every month and has paid around Rs 29.31 crore so far.