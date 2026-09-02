TGSRTC cut employee dues by Rs 583 cr: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: The TGSRTC has reduced its employee-related dues by a combined Rs 583 crore, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said on Monday. Ponnam said Credit Cooperative Society (CCS) dues had declined from Rs 1,096 crore to Rs 939 crore, while provident fund dues fell from Rs 2,108 crore to Rs 1,710 crore. Staff Recruitment Benefit Scheme (SRBS) and Staff Benevolent Thrift (SBT) dues were reduced from Rs 513 crore to Rs 485 crore.
Describing TGSRTC as a “lifeline” for poor and middle-class people, Ponnam said the government was committed to strengthening the corporation and making it the country’s No 1 public transport organisation. Under the Mahalakshmi scheme, women have made 347.36 crore free journeys, saving an estimated Rs 12,167 crore, he said. The corporation’s occupancy rate has also increased from 67% to 89%.
Ponnam said the government wanted women to become stakeholders in the transport sector rather than merely passengers. Under the initiative, 600 buses were purchased through the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and women’s self-help groups, which were entrusted with operating them. The government is paying an EMI of about Rs 69,468 per bus every month and has paid around Rs 29.31 crore so far.
The RTC has added 2,932 new buses, including 1,024 electric buses currently in operation. Another 2,200 electric buses are planned for Hyderabad under PM E-DRIVE, while 240 diesel buses are being retrofitted as electric vehicles.
Notifications have been issued for 4,538 posts, while recruitment to 1,000 driver and 743 Shramik posts has been completed. Appointment letters will be handed over next month. The government has also approved recruitment for 1,500 conductor posts.
In addition, 244 employees who had earlier been removed from service were reinstated following an examination by a special IAS committee. The government has also addressed the long-pending issue of compassionate appointments, providing 1,424 jobs under the Bread Winner Scheme to families of employees who died while in service or prematurely.