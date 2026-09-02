TTD board member Anand Sai’s son held for hit-and-run death case

HYDERABAD: Raidurg police have detained Sandeep Anand, son of TTD board member and art director Anand Sai, in connection with an alleged hit-and-run that killed 31-year-old Nanda Kishor Kumar Ray near Khajaguda village early Monday. Ray, a native of Bihar, was a helper at Shah Ghouse hotel in Raidurg.
Anand Sai was the principal architect of the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. Anand Sai has worked on films in Telugu and Tamil and has a close association with AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
Raidurg Inspector Thota Bhupathi said the accident occurred around 4.15 am on Monday. He said Sandeep was taken into custody on Tuesday and is likely to be produced before a local court.
Victim was hit not by one but two vehicles, say cops
According to police, Ray was crossing the road towards Ankura Hospital when he was hit by an Innova Crysta allegedly being driven rashly and negligently from the Nanakramguda ORR Rotary towards Khajaguda. The Innova was driven by Zaydshah Qadri, 21.
Qadri stopped and got down to help Ray. A cab driver, Syed Amer Hussain, who was travelling on the same road, also stopped by the roadside and joined Qadri in trying to move the injured man to hospital.
While they were doing so, two more cars travelling at high speed from Khajaguda towards the Nanakramguda ORR Rotary passed through the area. Police said a Mahindra XUV EV hit Ray and Qadri before fleeing the spot. The other car then allegedly hit the vehicles that stopped at the scene.
“Another car hit the cab that was parked on the roadside to help the injured pedestrian,” a police official said.
Hussain escaped unhurt.
Police said the Mahindra XUV EV was being driven by Sandeep Anand. The other car was allegedly driven by another person, identified as Shourya. Sources said Sandeep was travelling from Jubilee Hills towards the Financial District when the incident occurred.
Ray died at the spot after being hit by two cars within a short period, Inspector Bhupathi said. Qadri sustained a fracture to his right leg and other injuries and was shifted to a private hospital in Gachibowli. Police examined CCTV footage, identified the Mahindra vehicle and zeroed in on Sandeep as the alleged accused.
Raidurg police registered a case under Section 106(1) of the BNS (causing death by negligence), Section 125(a) (act endangering life), Section 281 (rash or negligent driving) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act (dangerous or reckless driving).