TTD board member Anand Sai’s son held for hit-and-run death case

HYDERABAD: Raidurg police have detained Sandeep Anand, son of TTD board member and art director Anand Sai, in connection with an alleged hit-and-run that killed 31-year-old Nanda Kishor Kumar Ray near Khajaguda village early Monday. Ray, a native of Bihar, was a helper at Shah Ghouse hotel in Raidurg.

Anand Sai was the principal architect of the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. Anand Sai has worked on films in Telugu and Tamil and has a close association with AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Raidurg Inspector Thota Bhupathi said the accident occurred around 4.15 am on Monday. He said Sandeep was taken into custody on Tuesday and is likely to be produced before a local court.

Victim was hit not by one but two vehicles, say cops

According to police, Ray was crossing the road towards Ankura Hospital when he was hit by an Innova Crysta allegedly being driven rashly and negligently from the Nanakramguda ORR Rotary towards Khajaguda. The Innova was driven by Zaydshah Qadri, 21.

Qadri stopped and got down to help Ray. A cab driver, Syed Amer Hussain, who was travelling on the same road, also stopped by the roadside and joined Qadri in trying to move the injured man to hospital.

While they were doing so, two more cars travelling at high speed from Khajaguda towards the Nanakramguda ORR Rotary passed through the area. Police said a Mahindra XUV EV hit Ray and Qadri before fleeing the spot. The other car then allegedly hit the vehicles that stopped at the scene.