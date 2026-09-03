BRS chargesheets Telangana Congress for ‘governmnet’s ‘failures’

HYDERABAD: Responding to the Congress leaders celebrating the 1,000 days of their “Praja Palana”, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged “Palana kaadu, peedana” (it’s not governance, it’s harassment). The former minister released a 23-page chargesheet against the Congress government’s 1,000 days in office, highlighting its “unkept assurances and failures”.
Rama Rao alleged that the Revanth Reddy government failed to deliver on several key electoral promises and had fallen short on governance across major sectors. He declared that the BRS would take all these issues to the people. The Congress hoodwinked farmers, students, unemployed youth, women, employees and other sections, he alleged.
The Sircilla MLA said that the education sector was also facing serious problems, particularly due to mounting fee reimbursement dues. He questioned the government’s approach towards government schools and universities, and alleged that students were being forced to bear the impact of administrative failures.
Seeks clarity on 2L jobs
Rama Rao asked about the implementation of the Congress job calendar and sought clarity on the promise of filling two lakh government vacancies. All these pressing issues would be highlighted by the BRS in the forthcoming session of the Assembly, he said.
The government failed to implement its assurances, including monthly financial assistance to women and other assurances made to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities, he added.
The BRS leader said that PRC and DA-related benefits of the state government employees remained pending. He also criticised the government’s handling of Anganwadi and ASHA workers, RTC employees, Singareni workers and other sections seeking better working conditions and financial support.
He also alleged deterioration in sanitation, infrastructure and public services and criticised the government’s handling of HYDRAA-related actions and property disputes in the Hyderabad. He also questioned decisions concerning major infrastructure and public transport projects in Hyderabad. Alleging that the state’s financial position had weakened during the Congress government’s tenure, Rama Rao questioned the utilisation of Rs 4.5 lakh crore borrowings raised by the government.