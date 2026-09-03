BRS chargesheets Telangana Congress for ‘governmnet’s ‘failures’

HYDERABAD: Responding to the Congress leaders celebrating the 1,000 days of their “Praja Palana”, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged “Palana kaadu, peedana” (it’s not governance, it’s harassment). The former minister released a 23-page chargesheet against the Congress government’s 1,000 days in office, highlighting its “unkept assurances and failures”.

Rama Rao alleged that the Revanth Reddy government failed to deliver on several key electoral promises and had fallen short on governance across major sectors. He declared that the BRS would take all these issues to the people. The Congress hoodwinked farmers, students, unemployed youth, women, employees and other sections, he alleged.

The Sircilla MLA said that the education sector was also facing serious problems, particularly due to mounting fee reimbursement dues. He questioned the government’s approach towards government schools and universities, and alleged that students were being forced to bear the impact of administrative failures.