Don’t dispossess owners for Musi works, says Telangana High Court

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government not to dispossess landowners who have challenged the acquisition of 9.08 acres at Dargah Khalij Khan village in Gandipet, Hyderabad, for the Musi Riverfront Development Project and allied works.

Justice K Sharath issued the interim direction while hearing petitions alleging irregularities in the acquisition process. The petitioners contended that although their lands had been exempted from the applicability of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, authorities were proceeding without properly considering their objections.

Senior counsel K Vivek Reddy, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the properties fell within a bio-conservation zone and were about 500 metres from the Himayathsagar reservoir.

The petitioners alleged that mandatory Social Impact Assessments and other statutory safeguards had not been followed. They also contended that their objections were rejected mechanically, the Detailed Project Report was not made public and authorities were seeking a 100-200 metre acquisition strip despite the project reportedly providing for a 50-metre riverfront buffer.

Additional Advocate General T Rajinikanth Reddy opposed interim relief and sought time to file a comprehensive counter. He submitted that statutory requirements were being followed and assured the court that the petitioners would not be dispossessed until the inquiry mandated was completed.

After hearing both sides, the court adjourned the matter for two weeks and directed the state to place its detailed response on record.