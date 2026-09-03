Even Brahma cannot stop me from becoming CM: Telangana MLA Rajgopal

NALGONDA: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Wednesday said that if the time came for him to become chief minister, “even Lord Brahma cannot stop it”, triggering a buzz in political corridors.

Rajgopal made the remarks at Brahmanavellemla village in Narkatpally mandal, where he attended the 17th death anniversary of late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and paid floral tributes at his statue. Supporters raised slogans of “CM... CM” on the occasion.

Reacting to the slogans, Rajgopal said he was confident that the opportunity would come if it was his time. He also said the Nalgonda region would see further development under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and that the welfare-oriented governance associated with YSR would return.

Rajgopal also expressed dissatisfaction over developments within the Congress and warned against attempts to sideline long-time party workers. He said inducting leaders from other parties to strengthen the Congress was acceptable, but “entering their house and trying to drive out those who built it” would not be tolerated.

He alleged that some newcomers were attempting to take control of the party and said he would stand by genuine Congress workers if they faced injustice.

Recalling YSR’s legacy, Rajgopal said the former chief minister had shown how governments could support the poor. He cited Aarogyasri, which enabled poor patients to access treatment in corporate hospitals, the 108 ambulance service and free electricity for farmers as examples of YSR’s initiatives.

He also credited YSR with initiating the Udayasamudram project to address drought and fluoride problems in the region. Rajgopal alleged that the previous BRS government had neglected the project for 10 years and said the Congress government completed it after coming to power to provide irrigation water.

He said he, like YSR, would stand by his word and would not back down.