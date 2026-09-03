Meter checked, Rs 1.4L power bill slashed to Rs 12K in Mulugu woman's defective meter case

MULUGU: The electricity bill of consumer K Pramila in Premnagar, Mulugu, has been revised from Rs 1,43,136 to Rs 12,534 after officials found that a defective meter had caused the inflated bill.

The development follows a report in TNIE on Wednesday, titled ‘Meter glitch leaves woman with Rs 1.43L power bill’.

Mulugu Divisional Engineer K Raju and his staff verified the meter and reassessed the bill based on the consumer’s actual usage and average consumption in previous months. Following the assessment, a revised bill of Rs 12,534 was issued, said Raju.

Pramila, who has been living in the Premnagar house for the past eight months, said the family had no pending dues on the electricity service connection.

According to a press release issued by the electricity department, Pramila’s service connection does not fall under the Gruha Jyothi Scheme and is classified as a non-Gruha Jyothi service. Hence, the free electricity benefit under the scheme is not applicable to the connection.