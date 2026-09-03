Minister Jupally: Telangana tourism gets 22K cr investment proposals

HYDERABAD: Telangana has received investment proposals worth Rs 22,324 crore and recorded strong tourist footfall in the first 1,000 days of the government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Tourism, Culture and Archaeology Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said.

Releasing a tourism progress report, Jupally said the state had made progress in policy, infrastructure, investment, branding and experience-based tourism.

The Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-30, the first tourism policy introduced since the state’s formation, targets Rs 15,000 crore in investments, three lakh additional jobs and a place among the top five states in tourist arrivals, and also seeks to increase tourism’s contribution to the state’s GDP and revenue, said the minister.

The policy identifies 27 Special Tourism Areas (STAs) and six tourism clusters covering spiritual, heritage, eco-wellness, handicraft, water and Buddhist tourism. Incentives include GST input subsidies, tax concessions and single-window clearances through TG-iPASS. Tourism properties can also be developed through public-private partnerships (PPP) under allotments of 33 to 99 years.

Investment proposals have already surpassed the policy target, with Rs 15,279 crore proposed at the Telangana Tourism Conclave and another Rs 7,045 crore at the Telangana Rising Global Summit. The projects are expected to generate nearly 90,000 direct and indirect jobs.