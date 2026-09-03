Minister Konda Surekha: Act against CM Revanth Reddy first for ‘anti-party’ remarks

I have backing of BC community: Surekha

“Several leaders, including so many Reddy leaders, have been speaking. Why has no action been taken against them?” she asked.

Surekha also warned of a possible consolidation of BC groups if action was taken against her. Pointing out that her husband belongs to the Munnuru Kapu community and she is a Padmasali, she said the two communities together account for 16% of the votes in Telangana. “All the BCs in the state will be united if any action is taken against me,” she said.

She alleged that she was being targeted because she belongs to the Backward Classes and questioned whether the party was adopting different standards while dealing with BC and non-BC leaders. “There are several allegations against non-BC leaders in the party. Are there two types of approaches towards BC and non-BC leaders?” she asked.

Surekha said the party had not sought her resignation as a minister. She also said she had written to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and given copies of the letters to other leaders.

Surekha met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan in Delhi and said she had explained her position to them. She said the party had not sought any clarification from her. “As a member of the AICC, I met them,” she said.

She said she could not meet AICC general secretary KC Venugopal as he was busy. According to Surekha, Kharge told her after hearing her version that the party would consider the matter and set things right. “I do not know what decision the party high command will take,” she said.