Telangana CM Revanth Reddy seeks Centre’s cooperation for Defence Expo 2026 success

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday extended an invitation to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, to be organised by the Telangana government at the Bharat Future City from December 7 to 9.

The chief minister briefed the Defence Minister about the main objective behind organising the global summit and requested the latter to inaugurate the Defence Expo 2026, which will be held during the summit.

Revanth called on Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday. During the meeting, the duo discussed several issues, including the investment prospects in the defence sector in the state. The chief minister highlighted that the Defence Expo would feature a special session on the aerospace, defence and space sectors, alongside a prestigious air show, industrial exhibition and live demonstrations of land-based defence systems.

The chief minister asserted that the participation of the Defence minister would serve as a great source of inspiration for all guests from the defence sector. He also sought full cooperation of the Defence ministry to successfully organise the Defence Expo 2026 to international standards.

Revanth urged Rajnath to provide assistance, mainly in granting the necessary airspace clearances for the air show and ensuring the participation of Indian Air Force aircraft, as well as the ‘Surya Kiran’, ‘Sarang’ aerobatic teams and also support for the static aircraft display.