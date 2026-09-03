Telangana CM Revanth Reddy seeks Centre’s cooperation for Defence Expo 2026 success

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday extended an invitation to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, to be organised by the Telangana government at the Bharat Future City from December 7 to 9.
The chief minister briefed the Defence Minister about the main objective behind organising the global summit and requested the latter to inaugurate the Defence Expo 2026, which will be held during the summit.
Revanth called on Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday. During the meeting, the duo discussed several issues, including the investment prospects in the defence sector in the state. The chief minister highlighted that the Defence Expo would feature a special session on the aerospace, defence and space sectors, alongside a prestigious air show, industrial exhibition and live demonstrations of land-based defence systems.
The chief minister asserted that the participation of the Defence minister would serve as a great source of inspiration for all guests from the defence sector. He also sought full cooperation of the Defence ministry to successfully organise the Defence Expo 2026 to international standards.
Revanth urged Rajnath to provide assistance, mainly in granting the necessary airspace clearances for the air show and ensuring the participation of Indian Air Force aircraft, as well as the ‘Surya Kiran’, ‘Sarang’ aerobatic teams and also support for the static aircraft display.
The Union minister has been requested that state-of-the-art defence systems belonging to the Army, Navy and Air Force be showcased and that senior officials and representatives from the three armed services participate in the event.
The arrangements made for the extensive and active participation of defence Public Sector Undertakings — HAL, BEL, BDL and MDL and DRDO laboratories to showcase indigenous defence technology at the global summit were also discussed during the meeting.
The chief minister also sought the Defence Ministry’s cooperation in organising meetings with foreign defence representatives, bilateral defence delegations and prominent figures from international defence organisations.
750 acres land acquired for Adilabad airport
Referring to land acquisition for Adilabad Airport, Revanth informed Rajnath that the state government has already acquired 750 acres of land. Another 750 acres of land would be acquired as the Defence ministry requested a total of 1,500 acres for the airport.
The chief minister also informed that the TGIIC agreed to allocate 416.18 acres of land in Devarakadra mandal of Mahbubnagar district for a prestigious project to be undertaken by the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL). The land would be leased for a period of 33 years at a nominal annual rent of just Rs 1 for the entire land rather than on a per-acre basis. The provision of extending lease agreement twice, if necessary, was also highlighted.
Later, the chief minister met Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and requested him to expedite the works on Adilabab and Warangal airports. He requested the Union Minister to provide facilities for cargo, passenger terminal and maintenance, repairs and overhauling (MRO) at Adilabad airport and requested to arrange a joint meeting of Defence and Civil Aviation Ministries for the finalisation of Adilabad airport’s runway.
Rammohan Naidu said that tenders would be invited for Mamnoor airport in two weeks and they would be finalised by December. The foundation for this airport would be laid in December, he added.
The chief Minister also sought cooperation to develop helicopter-tourism in Telangana. “The heli-tourism would help in development of tourism in the state,” he said.
The Union government officials informed the chief minister that a report on seaplane landing facility at Hussainsagar would be handed over to the government in the next two weeks.