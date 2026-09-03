Telangana Congress leadership defers decision on minister Konda Surekha

HYDERABAD: The Congress high command on Wednesday deferred a decision on disciplinary action against Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, as it was quite late in the evening by the time AICC leader Rahul Gandhi returned to Delhi from Nashik.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan met party general secretary KC Venugopal in Delhi and discussed the issue. Revanth reportedly pressed the high command to take stern action against Surekha and allow him to remove her from his Cabinet.

The AICC leadership did not announce any action on Wednesday, reportedly asking Revanth to stay back in Delhi and meet Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. Revanth is expected to meet Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

For the record, Mahesh Kumar Goud told the media in Delhi that a report had been submitted to Venugopal and that they were awaiting the final decision of the AICC,

Late in the evening, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy called on AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and discussed the political developments in the state. Kharge reportedly sought the views of Vikramarka and Uttam on the issue. After the meeting, Vikramarka and Kharge travelled in the same car to attend the YSR Awards function.

The row began on August 19 when Surekha’s daughter Sushmita, speaking at Geesukonda, alleged that Revanth and his brothers were “looting” the state. Sushmita alleged that Revanth had given land worth `200 crore to his brother. She said she would disclose details of the Chief Minister’s alleged misuse of office if his supporters challenged her claims.