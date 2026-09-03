Telangana Education Secretary issue contempt notice in Hyderabad public school case

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued a contempt notice to Yogita Rana, Secretary of the Telangana Education department, over alleged non-compliance with its earlier directions concerning an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the Hyderabad Public School Society.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin directed that the notice be served on Rana and made returnable within four weeks.

The contempt petition alleged that authorities had failed to comply with an earlier order directing an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Society and submission of a report within three months.

Counsel PK Kalyani, appearing for petitioner Durgam Ravinder, submitted that the official concerned had neither responded to the earlier directions nor taken steps to comply with them.

The petitioner also raised concerns over about 100 acres of government land on the Begumpet premises of Hyderabad Public School. It was alleged that the land, under the supervision of the Hyderabad Public School Society, was not reflected in its records. Taking note of the submissions, the bench issued the contempt notice and directed the Education Secretary to respond within four weeks.