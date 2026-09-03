Telangana High Court suspends acquisition of land for Rajiv Rahadari project

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has suspended land acquisition proceedings for the proposed Rajiv Rahadari Elevated Corridor Project.

Justice K Sarath passed the interim order on August 24 on a petition filed by property owners affected by the proposed alignment.

The petitioners challenged the acquisition under the 2013 land acquisition law, the Cantonments Act and constitutional safeguards, and questioned the rejection of their objections.

They also referred to a similar interim order passed by the high court in connected cases in December 2025.

The state opposed fresh relief, saying it had already filed a counter-affidavit and a petition seeking vacation of the earlier stay.

The court, noting the earlier order, granted similar interim protection and directed the state, Union government and defence authorities, including Secunderabad Cantonment officials, to file their counters.

The petition was directed to be listed with the connected matter for further hearing.