Union minister Kishan Reddy seeks white paper on 6G implementation in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Congress government had failed on all fronts, Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that the Revanth Reddy dispensation has cheated the people in the name of six guarantees and 420 promises. He sought a white paper on the implementation of those promises.

The Union minister also alleged that the Congress government is treading on the same path taken by the previous BRS regime and that both left the state in Rs 13 lakh crore debts. “With their promises, they have taken all sections of the people — students, farmers, employees, women and the unemployed — for a ride,” he said.

On the Congress government celebrating its 1,000 days in office, he said: “Employees are hitting the streets seeking fulfilment of promises made to them. But the government is celebrating, exposing its hollowness.”

“The employees have been waiting for pending second PRC and six DAs. The employees health scheme is not being implemented as envisioned but the amount is being duly cut from their salaries. Cashless treatment that was promised is yet to take off. Retired employees have been left to fend for themselves as they are receiving the benefits due to them,” he added.

Recalling that the state government had promised to revamp Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on the lines of UPSC, he sought to know what steps were taken in that direction.