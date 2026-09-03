YSR’s last wish was to make Rahul PM, says CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Asserting that Rahul Gandhi’s leadership is a historical necessity for the country in these “difficult and challenging times”, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday stressed the need to make the former the country’s prime minister.
Speaking at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Award 2026 presentation ceremony in New Delhi, he recalled YSR’s leadership qualities and the “last wish” of the former chief minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh to make Rahul Gandhi the PM.
The award, carrying a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, was conferred by the Dr YSR & Dr KVP Foundation on the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation in recognition of its contribution to agriculture, food security, sustainable development and rural livelihoods. During his speech, Revanth recalled: “After taking the oath of office as chief minister for the second time, YSR had announced that his life’s goal was to see Rahul Gandhi become the PM. However, he passed away before that wish could be fulfilled.” He said that as the people are facing hardships, they need a leader to stand by them. “Rahul Gandhi is a strong leader. Making him the PM will be a tribute to YSR.”
‘YSR-KVP friendship inspiration to many’
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka lauded Dr MS Swaminathan and YS Rajasekhara Reddy as two great personalities who brought qualitative changes to the lives of farmers. “Swaminathan brought the benefits of science and technology to the agricultural sector. YSR gave farmers the confidence that the government would always stand by them,” he said.
Vikramarka also highlighted the friendship between YSR and KVP Ramachandra Rao, describing it as an inspiration to many. He recalled that their journey began during their student days in Gulbarga and that, whenever they faced problems in student politics, they would approach Mallikarjun Kharge, the present AICC president, who stood by them and provided guidance.
“KVP Ramachandra Rao establishing the Dr YSR and Dr KVP Foundation to keep YSR’s ideals alive is a testament to their long-term friendship,” he added.