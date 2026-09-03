YSR’s last wish was to make Rahul PM, says CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Asserting that Rahul Gandhi’s leadership is a historical necessity for the country in these “difficult and challenging times”, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday stressed the need to make the former the country’s prime minister.

Speaking at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Award 2026 presentation ceremony in New Delhi, he recalled YSR’s leadership qualities and the “last wish” of the former chief minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh to make Rahul Gandhi the PM.

The award, carrying a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, was conferred by the Dr YSR & Dr KVP Foundation on the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation in recognition of its contribution to agriculture, food security, sustainable development and rural livelihoods. During his speech, Revanth recalled: “After taking the oath of office as chief minister for the second time, YSR had announced that his life’s goal was to see Rahul Gandhi become the PM. However, he passed away before that wish could be fulfilled.” He said that as the people are facing hardships, they need a leader to stand by them. “Rahul Gandhi is a strong leader. Making him the PM will be a tribute to YSR.”