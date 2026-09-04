Fee reimbursement issue: BJP, BJYM leaders try to storm Secretariat, arrested

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao was taken into custody on Thursday when he tried to storm the Secretariat to submit a representation to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on behalf of students seeking clearance of fee reimbursement dues. The representation contains signatures of eight lakh students, demanding immediate release of long-pending dues of Rs 15,000 crore.

It may be recalled Ramchander had written to the chief minister, seeking an appointment to personally hand over the representations collected from eight lakh students.

As there was no response from the government, Ramchander and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Ganesh Kunde, accompanied by other party workers, tried to enter the Secretariat premises. Police, however, stopped them from entering the Secretariat and shifted them to different police stations. Ramchander was taken to the Chikkadpally police station.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and other leaders condemned the arrests of state BJP president and other leaders.

In a press statement, BJP Legislature Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy said that the party will stand with the students until the dues are cleared. The party has already announced its plant to lay seize to the Assembly if the payments are not made forthwith.