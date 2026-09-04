Four workers injured at Adriyala mine in Telangana

PEDDAPALLI: Four coal workers were injured reportedly while carrying out roof-bolting operations underground at the Adriyala Longwall Project of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Thursday.

The injured included an operator identified as Srinivas, a fitter and two other workers. According to sources, the incident occurred towards the end of a shift.

They were found unconscious under a mound of coal. The exact cause of the accident has not yet been ascertained.

Fellow workers alerted authorities following the incident. SCCL officials and a rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted all four injured workers to Singareni Area Hospital in Godavarikhani.

Trade union leaders expressed concern over the frequency of accidents in underground mines and urged SCCL management to strengthen safety measures and ensure the welfare of workers.