INTERVIEW | 'To win Olympic medals, build the system'

HYDERABAD: Telangana needs early talent identification, elite coaching and strong athlete support to produce more Olympic medallists, said Kevin Lennon, former senior vice-president of policy and governance at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), in an interaction with TNIE, during his visit to Hyderabad as part of a US sports diplomacy initiative.

Telangana wants to strengthen its sports ecosystem and produce more Olympic medallists. What should it focus on?

The biggest thing is building a culture around sport. Telangana clearly wants to win more Olympic medals and produce elite athletes, but that requires looking at the entire ecosystem.

For elite athletes, three things are critical: early talent identification, the best possible coaching and strong support. Identify talent early, give athletes opportunities to compete against the best and provide quality coaching, medical care and facilities to help them reach their potential.

The US is one example, where much elite development happens through colleges, but higher education need not be the only route. What matters is creating multiple pathways. An athlete with Olympic potential may need a non-traditional academic route, such as homeschooling or a specialised school, to balance studies with high-level training.

At the college level, a strength of the US model is its broad-based approach to sport. The NCAA encourages institutions to offer a wide range of sports, creating opportunities for young athletes, including those pursuing Olympic disciplines.