No one can scare or threaten me, thunders Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Asserting that he would be in politics for 25 more years, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday declared: “No one can scare or threaten me. I am nobody’s slave. But I am a slave to friendship. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is my personal friend, and I will do anything for the sake of friendship.”

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Nalgonda ‘X’ Roads steel flyover in the city, he said that he “won’t return home by spending some time in politics, but would stay in politics for next 25 years”.

He also said that no one can doubt the patriotism of Owaisi brothers — Asaduddin and Akaburddin. Revanth alleged that the BRS and BJP were creating hurdles in the implementation of Musi rejuvenation project, which he said is aimed at creating night economy in the city and employment opportunities for local youth.

He promised to complete the Metro rail project between Gowliguda and Chandrayangutta before the next Assembly elections and seek votes by travelling to the Old City by a Metro train. He also promised to ensure Metro rail connectivity between Nagole and Shamshabad.

Targeting the BRS, he said: “The previous government performed the groundbreaking ceremony and washed its hands. It did not spend even a single rupee on the bridge’s construction. It was the Congress which provided funds and completed the construction of the steel flyover.”